RUSHVILLE - Indiana Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (I-STAR) was held March 3 at Lincoln Middle/High School in Cambridge City. I-STAR is a student and teacher recognition program which includes eight different high schools, including RCHS.
This award is open to the top 10 percent of the seniors in each high school. Three seniors are selected from each school based on their application. The focal component of the application is the selection of a teacher, counselor, or administrator who the student believes has made the strongest contribution to the student’s individual and scholastic development.
The student-applicant must submit a written explanation of why the educator was selected for this honor.
Here is a look at those honored from RCHS.
Alexa Schwendenman chose Ms. Brooke Edwards, RCHS science teacher.
Alexa Schwendenman is best described as caring, intelligent and hardworking. She has proven to be a very good student and able to balance academics and other activities. Alexa is involved in many activities at Rushville Consolidated High School including Student Council, Cheerleading, Key Club, Principal’s Advisory Board and Madrigals. Academically, Alexa is a Top Ten Student, a Varsity Scholar and a member of National Honor Society. Cheerleading has been an important part of Alexa’s high school years and she has been a member and letter winner on the team all four years. Alexa has received several awards throughout high school including Rising Star Indiana, Cheerleading Spirit Award and EIAC Academic All-Conference. She is the daughter of Thomas and Sarah Schwendenman. After graduation, Alexa plans to attend Ball State University to pursue a B.S. Pre-Medical Preparation, Chiropractor Doctorate with minors in Kinesiology, Acupuncture, and Nutrition. She plans to become an Independent Family Chiropractor.
Brooke Edwards has been teach Biology, Biomed and Human Body Systems at Rushville Consolidated High School three years. Brooke is an RCHS graduate and after high school attended IU East where she received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and a Master’s in Education – Science Literacy. Besides teaching she is very involved in RCHS sports as a volleyball, basketball and tennis coach. Brooke is known by students as a hands-on teacher who is willing to listen and help any way she can. In her spare time, Brooke enjoys reading, music, hiking and kayaking.
Hannah Strain chose Mr. Brent Horton, RCHS student resource officer and coach.
Hannah Strain is the daughter of William and Sarah Strain. Hannah has been very involved both inside and outside Rushville Consolidated High School. In the community Hannah has volunteered at the animal shelter and nursing home. During high school, Hannah has been involved in the Lady Lions Softball program, Student Council, Academic Team, Key Club, Junior Rotarians and Freshman Mentors. She is currently President of Student Council and Subject Leader for the Academic Team. After school, Hannah stays busy working at Tops Home Center. Some of Hannah’s award received over the past four years include Speech Award, Indiana Rising Star, Science Department and Math League Award. After graduation, Hannah plans to attend Indiana University to obtain a B.S. in Biology and a Doctor of Optometry. She wishes to become a Pediatric Optometrist.
Officer Brent Horton has served as the School Resource Officer at Rushville Consolidated High School eight years. Officer Horton also serves as a Rush County Deputy Sheriff. Prior to becoming a law enforcement officer, he graduated from Richmond High School before attending Purdue University to study Mechanical Engineering. In 2008 Brent moved into law enforcement and later attended and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Besides a road deputy, he is also a K-9 Officer and certified in accident reconstruction. At RCHS Officer Horton is respected by students and he is also definitely known to enjoy a good prank or competition with students and staff. Officer Horton is called coach at RCHS by the Lady Lion Reserve Softball team and is heard regularly announcing Lady Lion home basketball games as well. In his spare time, Brent enjoys spending time with family, woodworking and boating. He and his wife, Abby are the parents of three children, Trey, Harleigh, and Ainsley.
Katie Thoman chose Mrs. Heather Campbell, RCHS band teacher.
Katie Thoman is the daughter of Stephen and Jan Thoman. As a student of Rushville Consolidated High school, Katie is known to be very involved. She is a four-year member of band, FFA and School Improvement Committee. Katie is currently a second-year member of National Honor Society and third-year Freshman Mentor. Leadership is also a strong point for Katie as noted by her positions as Section Leader in band and Co-Captain of the RCHS gymnastics team. She was awarded first place in District Proficiency and 2nd place for Essay at the District 9 FFA contest. Katie also stays very involved in her community as a member of New Salem Methodist Church where she has given her time volunteering on numerous projects. Academically, Katie is a member of Top Ten and has a very strong work ethic. After graduation, Katie plans to attend Franklin College to major in Marketing and minor in English. She plans to pursue a career in copywriting.
Heather Campbell has served Rush County Schools 18 years. She instructs middle school band and choir and is Rushville Consolidated High School Assistant Band Director. Heather graduated high school from North Posey and went on to obtain a Bachelors of Music Education from Indiana State University. She has been involved in Pep Band, Percussion Ensemble, and was Color Guard Instructor. It is not surprising to find Heather playing an instrument alongside students at any music performance. She is known for her upbeat and positive attitude. Outside school, Heather enjoys making memories with family which includes husband, T.R. and children Emily, Joshua, and Lily.
-Information provided.
