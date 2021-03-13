RUSHVILLE – Indiana Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (I-STAR) was held at Tri Junior/Senior High School in Straughn on Thursday, March 11.
I-STAR is a student and teacher recognition program which includes eight different high schools (including RCHS). This award is open to the top 10 percent of the seniors in each high school. Three seniors are selected from each school based on their application.
The focal component of the application is the selection of a teacher, counselor, or administrator who the student believes has made the strongest contribution to the student’s individual and scholastic development.
The student-applicant must submit a written explanation of why the educator was selected for this honor.
RCHS student and staff I-STAR winners this year are Micah Diekan (student) and Mr. Pat Haney (teacher); Annie Hadley (student) and Mrs. Beth Jarman (athletic secretary and coach); and Levi Marlatt (student) and Mr. Blair Orme (teacher).
Students
Micah Diekan is the daughter of Roman and Tasha Diekan. She is known as a hardworking and intelligent student who has been involved in many different areas during high school. Micah is academically strong as she is a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll. Hard work has paid off for Micah in that she received the “Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship” along with several other rewards.
Besides academics, Micah finds time to volunteer at the Animal Shelter, Food Bank and City of Rushville to help better our community. At RCHS she has been involved as Public Relations Officer of Student Council, member of Key Club and International Club, S.A.D.D. member, and part of the Principal’s Advisory Council.
After graduating, Micah plans to attend college to study Human Capital Management and Leadership, Human Resource Management and Business Administration. She plans to become an HRIS Specialist and Human Resource Manager.
Annie Hadley is the daughter of Rob and Jill Hadley. Annie is best described as conscientious, hardworking, caring and dedicated. She has been involved in numerous activities at RCHS over the past four years including Student Council, National Honor Society, Varsity Scholars, Key Club, Principal’s Advisory Council, and Freshman Mentors. Annie has also been a successful athlete as a varsity letter winner in cheerleading and track and she earned Most Valuable Cheerleader Award.
She was elected Student Council Exec Board President, Sophomore Class President, Key Club President and chosen as a Junior Rotarian—these are just some of the ways she has been recognized for her accomplishments and leadership at RCHS. Annie is also involved with her community as a volunteer for Brian’s Cause, participant of the Stellar Youth Committee, making mats for the homeless, and a member of Girl Scouts and recipient of the Girl Scout Bronze and Silver Awards.
Annie plans to attend IUPUI after graduation to major in Microbiology. She would like to attend graduate school for Astrobiology and perform research.
Levi Marlatt is the son of Paul and Amelia Marlatt. As a student of Rushville Consolidated High School, Levi has been involved in many things and is best known for his love of FFA and work with tooling and engines. Academically, Levi is an Honor Roll student and a member of the National Honor Society and Rotary Top 10. Levi has completed the 2D Mastercam CAD/CAM Certification and Machining Seminar and has competed in FFA Ag Mechanics Design achieving first place and fifth place in Soils Judging.
Leadership ability has also been shown by Levi as he has served in a variety of offices including FFA Chapter Sentinel, Advisor and Safety Reporter. At RCHS, Levi is also involved in the Principal’s Advisory Council and Junior Rotarians. Outside school, Levi is an active member of 4-H and has volunteered in the community.
His future plans are to attend Ivy Tech to major in Structural Welding and minor in Grain Systems. He plans to continue the family business as a machinist, fabricator and farmer.
Staff Members
Mr. Pat Haney has been a teacher of Economics and World History at Rushville Consolidated High School for 14 years. Mr. Haney earned a B.S. in Social Studies Education from University of Southern Indiana. He has served as Social Studies Department Chair, Building Representative, and Assistant Basketball Coach while teaching at RCHS. In his spare time Mr. Haney is involved with breeding horses and attending travel baseball games. He and his wife, Sandra are parents to Brooke and Bryce.
Beth Jarman has been working at Rushville Consolidated High School for 17 years. She began as Supervised Isolated Instruction Supervisor. After two years at RCHS, Beth also became Assistant Cheerleading Coach. Currently she is Athletic Secretary and Head Cheerleading Coach. Beth is a 1982 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School and after high school attended Indiana Central and Ball State to become certified as a Nursing Home Administrator. She served in that position until becoming a stay-at-home mom. Over the years, Beth has enjoyed following high school sports and now spending spare time visiting her children. She is married to Doug Jarman and has three children, Abby (Steve) Henke, Brandon (Veronica Chavez) Plough, Chris (Amber) Plough.
Mr. Blair Orme is a graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School. He attended Purdue University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. Mr. Orme also received a Master of Science Degree from IUPUI. He has been teaching 32 years in agricultural education and currently serves as FFA Advisor at RCHS. When not working with school activities or teaching, Blair keeps busy helping with the family farm. Blair and his wife, Natasha, have three children, Justin, Callista, and Alex. They have six grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.