INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Arts Commission announced it has distributed American Rescue Plan Act funds to 278 nonprofit organizations totaling $834,000.
Grants were distributed through the agency's Arts Recovery Program with American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) with additional NEA funds through Arts Midwest, Indiana's regional partner.
"We are proud to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest to support the arts organizations across Indiana that are playing a key role in the recovery from the pandemic," Lewis Ricci, Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director said. "This funding is a recognition of the value that the creative sector provides to the economic and social health of our state and nation."
"We have had so much interest in arts and culture in our community, but have been somewhat restricted by manpower and finances to implement some of them. When we found out about this grant, I decided to write it to see if we could help showcase local artists while at the same time create a better quality of place and life for our citizens through art installations," Michele Orme, President imagine:nation rush, inc, said.
"We have many ideas that this grant will help put into action. We are currently working with the Heart of Rushville and the local school system to paint the bus shelters throughout town. What a positive visual impact that will make as you drive the streets of Rushville. Hopefully we can move on to the other ideas with this grant," Orme said.
The Arts Recovery Program supports:
- Salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions
- Fees/stipends for artists and/or contractual personnel
- Facilities costs such as rent and utilities, e.g., electric, phone, gas bills.
- Costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff and/or visitors/audiences
- Marketing and promotion costs
Last month panelists met virtually and assessed each applicants ability to advance the arts, provide relevant activities and access to the arts, and operate through June 2022.
If you are interested in being involved with the organization whether it be artistically, in an organizational capacity, or with financial support, please let Orme know at (765) 561-1719 or imaginenationrush@outlook.com.
