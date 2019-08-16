Harry Risher | A snapshot of a young man from Michigan on a tractor, at the 30th Annual Power of the Past Reunion framed by the evening sky. Power of the Past continues through tomorrow at the Decatur County Fairgrounds in Greensburg.
featured
ICONIC IMAGE
Sr. Francis Ann Lewis, age 94 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the convent. Born Dorothy Ann Lewis on May 31, 1925 in Terre Haute, IN, she is the daughter of Mary (Nee: Farrell) and George Lewis, the fifth of ten children. Sr. Francis Ann attended s…
