BATESVILLE – Area residents who would love to experience ice skating have at least five choices.
The closest one is Lawrenceburg Main Street’s Winter Wonderland Ice Rink located at Todd Creech Park, 305 W. Tate Street.
“It’s good family entertainment in a very pleasant setting,” reports executive director Pat Krider.
Over 15 years, the rink has evolved.
“It used to be outside, some years tented, other years open air,” recalls Krider. It was started by a Winter Wonderland Committee and was later overseen by Main Street. “A few years ago, the city decided to build a pavilion adjacent to the pool that could be used year-round.”
The rink is installed each season by a vendor and the concession stand is used by both rink and pool patrons.
Funded by the city of Lawrenceburg, “the fact that we have a roof over our rink helps a lot” to banish wind and rain. “There are very few days the weather impacts the quality of the ice.”
“We also have a fire pit” that keeps the atmosphere cozy on chilly nights. “It’s really cool looking and very safe.” Adults can watch kids from tables and chairs in an indoor area, which also has restrooms.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the rink from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Earlier activities were a Luau on Ice beach day when the rink opened Nov. 9 (“It gets better every year”) and a teen evening.
A pretty wide range of munchies — hot chocolate (of course), nachos, pretzels, chips, candy, hamburgers and small pizzas — are available at the concession stand.
Skaters should wear “warm clothing, obviously,” the director recommends. “They probably also want to have nice long socks because that helps with the skates.”
Hours are Tuesdays-Thursdays from 4-8 p.m., Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon-9 p.m. and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The holiday break schedule is Dec. 23-Jan. 3 from noon-9 p.m. The rink will be open Christmas Eve from noon-3 p.m., but closed Christmas Day. It also will be open New Year’s Eve from noon-6 p.m. The rink’s last day is Sunday, Jan. 5.
Lawrenceburg residents skate free.
Fees for out-of-towners, which include skate rentals, are $6 for adults, $4 for children 14 and under and free for kids 2 and under. Season passes also are offered at $30 for individuals or $50 for families of up to four.
Skaters like the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, according to Krider. “I think we get a lot of people from the county and beyond. What we find that’s interesting, the days that we’re open,” athletes who enjoy frosty weather start out skiing or tubing at Perfect North Slopes, then end the day ice skating.
“It’s pretty convenient. The cost ... and our concessions are all very reasonable. You don’t have to pay for parking.” Info: www.thinklawrenceburg.com or 812-537-4507.
Other options:
• The primary goal of Miami University’s Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford, Ohio, is to provide an environment that promotes wellness. Figure or hockey skates may be worn and both are available for rent. Skate aids, designed to encourage proper skate motion and safety for new skaters, are available for kids 9 and under. Free Wi-Fi is offered. Skaters 5 and under are required to wear helmets and helmets are suggested for all new skaters (bike helmets are perfect).
Public skating times are Fridays from 12:10-1:10 p.m. (special $5 fee including skate rental) and 7:30-9 p.m., Saturdays from 3-5 p.m. and 9:30-11 p.m. (for skaters 18 and up) and Sundays from 3-5 p.m. Admission is $8 for students and children and $9.25 for adults. Additional costs: skates rental, $3.50; skate aid, $4; and coin locker, 50 cents.
The center offers eight-week learn to skate group lessons, too. Fees for three sessions include skate rentals: $120 for 45-minute session either Wednesdays, Jan. 8–March 4 (no class Feb. 12), 6:15-7 p.m.; or Saturdays, Jan. 4-March 7 (no classes Jan. 18 and Feb. 15), 11-11:45 a.m.; $60 for half-hour Friday session, Jan. 10-March 6 (no class Feb. 14), 11-11:30 a.m. All skaters will receive two free public skating passes for additional practice. Sibling discounts are available. Info: Cassandra MacDonald, vogelcd@miamioh.edu or 513-529-9800.
• Hamilton Center Ice Arena, 2501 Lincoln Park Drive, Columbus, boasts six levels of figure skating, speed skating and hockey lessons; two hockey leagues; and public sessions and programs.
Persons may register online for special activities: Whoville Skate with the Grinch, Dec. 21, 2-4 p.m.; Princess Teas, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2 and March 12, 2020, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., dress as your favorite Disney princess, have tea and cookies, create your own crown and skate with the Hamilton Center princess, admission $15; American Girl Doll Day, Feb. 2, 1-4 p.m., kids ages 5-10 will celebrate Fiesta Fun by making sun catchers, hair flowers, maracas and ponchos, admission $22.
Hours through April 19, 2020, are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m., Wednesdays (adults only) from 1-2:30 p.m., Fridays from 7-9 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays from 2-4 p.m.
Admission fees are $4.50 for adults 18 and up, $4 for children 5-17 and free for younger kids. Skate and scooter rentals cost $2. Info: https://columbusparksandrec.com/figure-skating or 812-376-2686.
• The Ice at Center Green, 10 Center Green, Carmel, at the Center for the Performing Arts between the Palladium and Tarkington Theater, is open until March 1.
The rink’s hours are Wednesdays-Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays from noon-9 p.m. It also will be open Monday, Dec. 23, from noon-9 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24, from noon-3 p.m.
Skate sessions last 75-90 minutes, depending on the time of day. On Wednesdays and Thursdays persons may skate all day for the same price.
Youth and adult admission is $14 with skate rental and $10 without. Admission for children 10 and under is $12 with skates and $8 without. To purchase tickets: https://cityofcarmel.ticketspice.com/2019. Tickets also may be obtained at the skate admissions hut up to two skate sessions in advance of the time you want to be on the ice.
Special activities are in the works: Festival of Ice, Jan. 11-12, Carmel Fire Department Chili Cook-Off, ice carving demonstrations and competition; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, the first 250 skaters for the 3:30 p.m. session will get in free, including skate rentals, when donating cans of food for the Carmel United Methodist Church Food Pantry; Sensory-Friendly Skate Days, especially designed for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder or any type of special needs, are on two Mondays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24, 4-6 p.m., families get free admissions and skate rentals, wheelchairs are welcome on the ice and ice walker supports are available to share, rink will be closed to the public; Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, two-for-one skate admissions at the box office, but not online; Carmel Winter Games, Feb. 27-29, nonskating competitive games on ice like human hungry hippo, human curling and ice trike relay, plus competitive games between the Carmel fire and police departments. Info: https://www.theiceatcentergreen.com or 317-402-1309.
• The UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, has taken over Cincinnati’s Fountain Square into February. The rink features a concessions tent with hot and cold snacks and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
Persons may skate with Santa from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22.
Hours through Dec. 17 are Friday from noon-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday from noon-9 p.m.
Holiday hours Dec. 18-Jan. 5: Mondays-Sundays from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, noon-11 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
Hours Jan. 6-Feb. 2 are Mondays-Thursdays from noon-5 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays from noon-9 p.m.
Admission costs $6 and skates rental $4. Info: https://myfountainsquare.com/ice-rink or 513-621-4400.
