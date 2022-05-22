INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has announced recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $465,068 to 18 applicants.
“The Community Recycling Grant Program helps to fund recycling and waste-reduction projects at the local level,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “These projects will result in environmental improvements for Hoosiers who live and work in communities across Indiana.”
Community Recycling Grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. The grants provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, organics management (including yard waste management and composting), and household hazardous waste collection and disposal.
The list of grant recipients included:
• Dearborn Solid Waste Management District – $17,139
• Indiana State Fair Commission – $100,000
• Southeastern Indiana Solid Waste District – $24,247
• Bartholomew Church and School – $6,578
• Trustees of Indiana University – $3,117
• Wayne and Union Solid Waste Management District – $9,800
Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project.
For additional information, visit IDEM’s Community Recycling Grant Program webpage, or contact IDEM at 800-988-7901 or crgp@idem.IN.gov.
Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Funds come from the solid waste management fee (IC 13-20-22-1). The fee consists of $0.50 per ton charge on solid waste for final disposal at Indiana municipal solid waste landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.
About IDEM
IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.