INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has welcomed Cummins Seymour Engine Plant to the Environmental Stewardship Program (ESP). Cummins Seymour Engine Plant joins 55 other ESP businesses, each of which is committed to implementing or maintaining measurable environmental improvements, such as reducing water or energy use, decreasing solid or hazardous waste, or reducing air emissions.
"I am happy to welcome Cummins Seymour Engine Plant into IDEM's Environmental Stewardship Program," said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. "Their commitment to our environment serves as inspiration for businesses throughout Indiana."
Cummins Seymour Engine Plant, located in Seymour, produces and develops high horsepower diesel and natural gas engines.
To be accepted into ESP, Cummins Seymour Engine Plant has maintained a standard of environmental compliance, developed and implemented an environmental management system (ISO 14001 certified) and committed to a variety of environmental improvement projects. Their first-year project is to reduce energy consumption through LED lighting initiatives, automation of the power-down processes and reclaiming some reverse-osmosis reject water. Future projects include further improvements in the recycling processes. They will also be partnering with Heritage Interactive to initiate waste reduction and awareness projects using sustainability treasure hunts and dumpster dives.
To maintain ESP membership, Cummins Seymour Engine Plant must report on their environmental initiatives every year and reapply for membership every four years.
About ESP
The Environmental Stewardship Program focuses on improving Indiana's environment and business climate through innovation and efficient resource allocation. Participating organizations achieve environmental objectives through creating and implementing an environmental management system. Applications to the Environmental Stewardship Program are accepted two times each year. The spring application round occurs April 1-May 31, and the fall application round occurs Sept. 1-Oct. 31 each year.
About IDEM
IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses, government and citizens to protect human health and the environment while supporting activities vital to a prosperous economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.