Owners of private ponds and lakes can now find more resources for managing those areas and adding aquatic structures to them on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ updated website at wildlife.IN.gov/3614.htm.
Owners will now find information and links to content about pond construction, where to purchase fish to stock, nuisance wildlife concerns, fish kills and other common issues.
There are more than 40,000 private ponds and lakes in Indiana, many of which are stocked with fish by landowners and used for recreation. With spring weather, many are starting to think about their ponds and potential maintenance and improvements.
“The majority of questions we receive from private pond owners pertain to fish kills, advice on fish stocking or aquatic plant management, including nuisance algae,” said Corey DeBoom, IDNR fisheries biologist for central Indiana. “The answers to most of the common questions can now be found on our updated pond management webpage.”
Information about constructing artificial habitat for ponds or lakes has also been added. Artificial structures can provide places for fish to hide, eat or spawn and may help reduce impacts of fish-eating predators. Structures can be as simple as cutting and felling shoreline trees, but a variety of structure options are highlighted for owners to consider.
Questions from the public regarding private ponds or lakes can be answered by district fisheries biologists. Corey DeBoom is the fisheries biologist for District 4, which includes Franklin County. He can be reached at cdeboom@dnr.in.gov or 765-342-5527. Dave Kittaka is the fisheries biologist for District 5, which covers Ripley, Decatur and Dearborn counties. He can be contacted at dkittaka@dnr.IN.gov or 812-287-8300.
For general questions regarding private pond management, contact Sandy Clark-Kolaks, south region fisheries research biologist, at 812-278-8303 or SClark-Kolaks@dnr.IN.gov.
