RIPLEY COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Education has awarded the Ripley County Community Foundation $444,051 to assist in alleviating the learning loss in Ripley County that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding comes from the IDOE’s 1008 Grant, which was created earlier this year as part of the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program to accelerate learning for Indiana’s students in the area of literacy, mathematics, and college and career readiness.
Facilitated by the Community Foundation’s initiative, Genesis: Pathways to Success, the 1008 Grant will provide programs designed to address social/emotional health, alleviate learning loss, and accelerate learning by engaging students in exciting and creative ways through hands-on programming, with a primary content focus on literacy, science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and mathematics. These programs will align with Indiana Academic Standards and Indiana Employability Skills Standards.
“Genesis is always looking for ways to support and expand educational opportunities for students in Ripley County, and the 1008 Grant will allow us to bring ideas and concepts to fruition, such as A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading Engineering, Art, and Math),” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “Not only are we ensuring that every student is provided with the opportunity to enhance their STREAM, creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills, this grant also allows Genesis to build upon and further develop our partnerships with the schools and local stakeholders.”
The 1008 Grant period will run from January 2022 to June 2023.
To learn more about the IDOE’s 1008 Grant, visit the IDOE’s website at www.in.gov/doe/.
To acquire additional information about the programs being implemented in Ripley County, contact Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever. Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation. Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities. They do this by empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and building upon the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic growth.
For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
