GREENSBURG – A few days ago, news broke that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb would be asking Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick to support his request that the General Assembly hold results of the ILEARN test harmless.
Both Holcomb and McCormick acknowledged the fact that results of the ILEARN standardized test would indicate lower achievement levels.
The state switched over from the ISTEP test to ILEARN last school year. ILEARN assesses the same Indiana Academic Standards as ISTEP, but leverages computer adaptive testing to better inform educators about students’ strengths and weaknesses, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
A statement from McCormick Wednesday seems to indicate she supports the “hold harmless” request, among other things.
“While the 2019 ILEARN results do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools, they do once again show us the importance of developing a modernized state legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent,” McCormick said. “With this in mind, the Department will propose the following legislative actions: place a hold harmless year on 2018-2019 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rulemaking authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system. The success and wellbeing of our students, educators, and schools are dependent upon these actions.”
By holding harmless, test scores would not have an adverse impact on teacher evaluations and school letter grades for the 2018-2019 school year.
Earlier this week, McCormick said that while the performance dips at some level were expected, similar to the 2014-2015 school year with the onset of the then newly implemented ISTEP.
The state superintendent said, “The combination of the rigors associated with this newly aligned college and career readiness assessment, national normative data, and the defined established performance cuts all contributed to the lower performance levels.”
Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter told the Daily News earlier this week “rational behavior” is being used, and indicated he is pleased to see they are not using the results to make “erroneous” judgements about teachers and schools.
While currently embargoed, ILEARN scores will be made public Sept. 4.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.