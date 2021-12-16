Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.