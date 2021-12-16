RIPLEY COUNTY - Batesville’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) collaboration to Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) has been awarded $20 million by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation through the READI program. ARI includes Batesville, Greensburg, Rushville and Shelbyville along with Rush, Shelby and Decatur counties.
ARI's I-74 Corridor region will receive over $200 per person in the region which appears to be the largest per capita investment in the state.
Southeast Indiana’s six-county regional collaborative, has been awarded $15 million. The SEI READI plan includes Dearborn, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties.
Southeast Indiana READI’s $15 million award is reportedly sixth best in READI award per capita among the 17 regions which competed for funding to support their new regional development plans.
After the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the nation, Indiana launched the READI program which dedicates up to $500 million in state appropriations to promote the state’s population growth and economic expansion.
READI is expected to attract at least $2 billion of local public, private and philanthropic match funding that will propel investment in Indiana’s quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity.
Indiana communities defined their proposed regions by July of this year and formed a strategic plan by September 30 in order to be considered for the READI grant funds.
Gov. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced $500 million in awards to 17 regions covering all 92 Indiana counties during the IEDC Board of Directors meeting at Butler University in Indianapolis on Tuesday, December 14.
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” said Gov. Holcomb. “It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region. These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before.”
The Southeast Indiana READI Regional Development Plan, which serves as the region’s grant proposal, contains 57 projects which were accepted through an open and publicized call for projects this past July and August.
Creation of the regional plan was guided by Thomas P. Miller & Associates. The projects in the plan fell under six regional goals including: Creative Place Making & Preservation, Accessible Housing & Infrastructure, Quality Health, Safety & Social Services, Life-long Learning, Economic Growth Momentum and Comprehensive Regional Marketing.
ARI’s plan included 40 core initiatives gathered from interactions with more than 3,000 residents, institutions and key stakeholders. Specific regional projects include more higher-quality housing alternatives, improved quality of life amenities, regional marketing, broadband and road infrastructure, enhanced water and sanitary sewer and targeted education and workforce development programming.
In the past five years, ARI communities have landed more than $73 million in grants and philanthropic funding, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in private investment according to a press release from the City of Batesville.
According to the press release issued by the Ripley County EDC, the READI funds awarded across Indiana will be administered locally by a new non-profit organization called SEI READI, Inc. The 501(c)3 organization will be managed by a board of directors comprised of private sector business leaders from each of the region’s six counties.
“It was announced Tuesday that our READI group will receive $20 million,” Mayor Bettice said. “Unfortunately, they have not given us any specifics on whether we get to choose which projects receive funding or if they will choose. They have hinted that it might be some sort of collaboration between the two but at this point, it is not settled.”
In collaboration with the IEDC and project stakeholders, SEI READI, Inc. will prioritize projects best situated to ensure the talent attraction and economic development goals of the region and the READI program come to fruition.
It is expected that READI funding will be available to selected Southeast Indiana projects starting in 2022. It is unclear which projects will be funded and it may be the IEDC or the READI groups or a collaboration of the two who decide which projects should be funded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.