Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.