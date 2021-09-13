NEW CASTLE – The Indiana Hospital Association announced Henry Community Health Board of Trustee member John Pidgeon as its Award of Merit recipient for 2021.
Pidgeon has served on the Henry Community Health four-member board since 1972. During his 49 year tenure, Pidgeon’s leadership has guided HCH to receive many regional and national awards in quality, safety, and patient experience. With over 50 years of successful business experience, Pidgeon’s guidance and entrepreneurial thinking have helped keep HCH viable in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.
“John’s dedication and commitment to this community are unmatched. He not only serves on the HCH board, but also serves on the Henry County Community Foundation board and the Hospital Foundation board,” Paul Janssen, CEO and President of Henry Community Health, said. “His vision for healthcare and welfare for the citizens of Henry County is what has kept Henry Community Health flourishing and growing through the years."
The IHA Award of Merit recognizes outstanding personal achievement in support of the humanitarian and management goals of Indiana healthcare institutions.
-Information provided.
