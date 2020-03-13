Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately
IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Postponed
Kevin Green
