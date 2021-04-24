INDIANAPOLIS - Eighteen high school student-athletes from across the Hoosier State will begin next school year as members of the 2021-22 IHSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC).
Nine juniors will join nine seniors beginning their second year with the group which will receive hands-on leadership experience in various areas via several IHSAA-sponsored events as well as serve as a voice to the IHSAA staff.
Each year, the IHSAA receives nominations from school principals on behalf of student-athletes from IHSAA member schools. From that group of nominations, 20 are selected for interviews by members of the IHSAA Executive Committee and returning members of the SAC. From those interviews, nine incoming juniors are invited to join the group of nine returning seniors.
Student-athletes who will serve as part of next school year’s committee include:
2020-21 IHSAA Student Advisory Committee
- Rudy Branstetter 12 Connersville
- Riley Broshears 11 Evansville Central
- Braylee Brown 11 North Vermillion
- Dray Caldwell 11 Yorktown
- Kendall Cash 11 Perry Central
- Will Favorite 11 South Bend Adams
- Tymon Ferguson 11 Columbus North
- Georgia Gray 12 Fort Wayne Canterbury
- Ellie Jones 11 Plymouth
- Keegan Kaiser 12 Floyd Central
- Stella Lewellen 11 Indianapolis George Washington
- Norah Quirk 11 Muncie Central
- Ava Ray 12 Franklin Community
- Will Retherford 12 Elwood Community
- Raef Sauer 12 Center Grove
- Timothy (TJ) Weeks 12 Eastern (Greentown)
- Amajanea Whitt 12 Fort Wayne Wayne
- Olivia Yager 12 Rushville Consolidated
The SAC, which began in 2001-02, represents the entire IHSAA membership of 410 schools, and its structure reflects that of the IHSAA Board of Directors in terms of classification and districts.
The SAC meets four times annually – twice each semester – and is responsible for hosting meetings with student peers at the Fall Area Principals Meetings; assisting with the awards ceremonies at IHSAA state championship events throughout the school year, planning and administering the annual IHSAA Student Leadership Conference and; to engage in and support the activities of Special Olympics Indiana including the Unified Track & Field and Unified Flag Football State Tournaments.
Other SAC functions include the development of an IHSAA Captain’s Handbook which is posted to IHSAA.org as well as assisting in the creation of multiple public service announcements addressing good sporting behavior which will be utilized during 2021-22 state championships events.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.