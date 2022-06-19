BATESVILLE — IKIO LED Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, has announced it plans to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park.
Headed by Founder and CEO Ekamdeep Singh, IKIO LED Lighting is a leading US-based manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, horticulture, multi-family residential/hospitality, hazardous location and solar outdoor lighting applications.
Currently, the company has six manufacturing plants and a combined manufacturing capacity of 10 million fixtures annually.
The company’s decision to invest in Batesville, which will bring 30 jobs to the area in the next five years, is due in part to the hard work and dedication of the Batesville Redevelopment Commission.
“The Batesville Redevelopment Commission is honored to have played a part in bringing IKIO LED Lighting, LLC to the Industrial Park and the Batesville area,” said Bill Narwold, president of the Batesville Redevelopment Commission. “We look forward to working with their leadership as they develop their Batesville operation.”
“We at IKIO are very excited for this next chapter in our organization’s growth as we start manufacturing our products in the United States,” said Singh. “We are thankful to the City of Batesville and all the other parties that made this project possible. We certainly look forward to growing the relationship.”
Construction on the interior of the existing shell building will begin immediately and is set to be completed within 12 months.
Plans include the build-out of approximately 2,600 square feet of office space and the addition of a sprinkler system, heating, ventilation, and cooling system, and lighting. The remaining 47,800 square feet will be used as warehouse space for IKIO products.
Future plans include the construction of manufacturing space for LED lights and solar systems with a production mix of both industrial and household lighting.
Once started, the construction of the manufacturing area will take approximately two years to complete.
The IKIO LED Lighting plant will be located in the Industrial Park, with four additional sites still available for development.
Located between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, the Batesville Industrial Park is gaining interest as a desirable location for new investment opportunities.
As Andy Saner, current member and past president of the Batesville Redevelopment Commission, said, “The commitment to Batesville’s growth from the community has paid off as we welcome another new corporate partner to Batesville. We are beyond excited to officially be opening the new Industrial Park and could not have imagined a better foundational tenant in IKIO LED Lighting, LLC.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in IKIO 150 Industrial, LLC of up to $300,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits.
These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
This year has been particularly strong for the lighting company, having been named as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by the Inc. 5000.
