GREENSBURG — For local residents, it is sometimes easy to forget that Greensburg is a very picturesque community with clean streets, interesting old buildings mostly in good repair and friendly folk always willing to celebrate life and welcome newcomers.
Residents here have grown accustomed to tourists when they veer off the beaten path to take a photo of the iconic Large Tooth Aspen growing between the roofing tiles high atop the courthouse tower. After all, they see trees everyday. No biggie, eh?
But that is specifically why events like Main Street Greensburg’s Tenderloin Throwdown in early June, the Art on the Square Gallery’s Plein-Air Paint-Out in August, and the upcoming Fall Festival Committee’s labor of the love, the Annual Tree City Fall Festival, are so interesting — they provides an opportunity to see the sights of home through fresh eyes.
Hanging in the Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of Greensburg’s Historic Square are several pieces that present the Heart of the “ARTistree” District with fresh zeal.
Fort Wayne artist John C. Kelty shared his vision of the buildings on the Square in watercolors he created while at the Paint-Out in late August. Featuring the former Murphy’s Department Store building, now the location of Picker’s Paradise, First Presbyterian Church, and the shopping community on the square, his works look like somewhat faded photographs, their colors seeming to blend into one another, a quality most noteworthy in works in this medium.
Kelty is obviously fascinated by the abnormally tall windows characteristic of many of the older buildings here; he goes to great lengths to make them a focal point of his paintings.
An interesting feature of Kelty’s paintings is that they are not covered in glass, but sprayed while wet with a poly-based fixative. Spraying the paintings while wet lends an almost mosaic feeling to the color treatments as well as preserving the works.
Renowned and celebrated watercolorist Judy Glore also presents her interpretations of local architecture in her studies of the upper facades of the Naegel Building. Her method of washing the colors from top to bottom of the portrayal lend an almost surreal feeling to the simple architectural drawings she presents. Her works have been featured in the famed Hoosier Salon, the state sponsored traveling juried art show, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, and in noteworthy homes throughout the state and country.
Glore explained that she quit painting for many years. She most enjoyed working with oils, but the fumes from the turpentine thinner gave her headaches.
“Dee Nicholas started giving lessons at the old gallery location down on Broadway Street, and by my second lesson with her I was in love with it,” Glore said regarding her decision to begin painting anew.
Any fan of Glore’s works knows that her incredibly creative and often playful use of any medium always produces pieces of extraordinary and even sometimes otherworldly riots of color. When one looks at her landscapes, colors used as never before in bawdy strokes, and then in minute detail always surprise the eye. The ability to see such beauty in so many seemingly ordinary street scenes, landscapes and the occasional (and rare) portraits of people is a gift that few share equally with Judy Glore. She is truly a Greensburg treasure.
Nancy Derheimer also offers her interpretations of local scenery with her hand-dyed and quilted fabric works. Derheimer is currently spearheading a contract received by the Art on the Square Gallery resident artists to create the likenesses of two office buildings in Noblesville for a prominent law firm there. He husband, John, also an artist, is currently experimenting with woodcarving, sculpting the likenesses of bear and a skunk in a recent chainsaw carved piece.
Art on the Square Gallery will also again feature their Fall Festival Bonsai Show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21) and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22), when the gallery will be hosting exotic Bonsai creations by arborist Scott Yelich. Yeligh will close the two day show with a workshop on Ficus and other tropicals from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept.) 22.
Participation in the workshop costs $60, and participants will receive a Bonsai tree to work with, soil, pots, mesh and wire used for the project.
Call Art on the Square Gallery at 812-663-8400 or visit www.artonthesquaregallery.com with questions.
