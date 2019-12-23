GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund, together with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, are announcing the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Decatur County.
Decatur County residents with newborns born at Decatur County Memorial Hospital on or after Jan. 1, 2020 will be offered the opportunity to enroll their child in the Imagination Library.
The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. The program provides free, specially-selected, age-appropriate books that are delivered to registered children each month beginning at birth and continuing until age five. These books are personalized with the child’s name and mailed directly to the child’s home.
Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring children to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics.
From the first book, “The Little Engine That Could” to the last book, “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” each book is chosen with a special purpose. A panel of leading childhood literacy experts selects each year’s titles, all of which include reading tips that extend the engagement and interaction between the child and caregiver. Two Spanish/English bilingual titles are selected per year for each age group and through a partnership with the American Printing House for the Blind, books are available for blind and visually impaired children.
The Dolly Parton Foundation, through their partnership with Penguin Random House, is able to offer the books at a reduced cost to local non-profit organizations who raise funds to bring the Imagination Library to their community.
“We are very excited to begin this new partnership with the hospital”, said Joane Cunningham, Decatur County United Fund Executive Director. “We are focused on creating community partnerships that positively impact Decatur County residents. Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County share our goals. We know time spent reading with a child positively impacts early childhood literacy, but it also enriches a child’s life in so many ways that are immeasurable.”
“DCMH is thrilled to partner with the Decatur County United Fund on this exciting program that will directly impact children,” said Rex McKinney, President and CEO, Decatur County Memorial Hospital. “Enhancing a child’s development by inspiring reading supports our mission of enhancing the community. Our staff are excited to play an integral role in a project that will have lifelong meaning to children and families.”
Dennis Fogle, Director, Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, added, “Reading is a basic fundamental skill that everyone needs throughout their lives. The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County is very proud to be a part of a child’s development beginning at their birth. Reading to a child is one of the simplest, but most rewarding, things anyone can do.”
The hospital will assist with the enrollment process while the United Fund will be responsible for the day to day management of the program. Funding for the program will be shared by the Decatur County United Fund, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.
