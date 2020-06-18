RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Health Department announced the next immunization clinic for children will be Thursday, July 2.
This will be by appointment only. There will not be walk-ins. The clinic will take place in the Rush County Courthouse at the Health Department in Room 115. To make an appointment, call 765-932-3103.
The clinic has had to make several adjustments in procedures due to the health concerns of COVID-19.
If you or your child is ill, do not come to the health department. Children over the age of 2 and the individual bringing the children for the immunization must wear a mask. Only one parent or guardian may accompany the child.
When you arrive, please check in at the desk in the hallway. You will be asked to stay in the hallway until you are called.
Immunizations available are Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Polio, Hlb, Hepatitis B, Varicella (Chicken Pox), Prevnar, Rotavirus, HPV (Gardasil), Meningococcal (Menactra) and Meningococcal B. These are provided free of charge from the Indiana State Department of Health to children through the age of 18.
Children under eighteen are required to have a parent or guardian fill out and sign permission forms each time the child receives an immunization. Records of previous immunizations should be brought in with the child.
Federal guidelines state if a child has insurance coverage, other than Medicaid, you will need to contact the insurance carrier to see if the insurance covers vaccines. If it does,you will need to contact your provider and have the child receive his/her vaccine from the provider. Even If you have a deductible or co-pay, you must get the vaccine from the provider.
To be eligible to receive the immunizations at the Rush County Health Department, you must be on Medicaid, or be uninsured, or be underinsured which means that the insurance does not cover vaccines or a particular vaccine. Please bring in a letter from your insurance stating as such. Any questions may be directed to the Rush County Health Department at 765-932-3103.
