RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Health Department announced its immunization clinic for school age children only. The clinic is set for Thursday at the Rush County Courthouse in Room 105 by appointment only. No walk-ins are permitted.
Due to the situation with COVID-19, there will be changes on how the clinic is conducted.
- Please do not come to the Health Department if you or your child are ill.
- Appointments only, NO WALK INS! Call 765-932-3103 for an appointment.
- Must wear a face covering and children over the age of 2 must also wear a face covering.
- We ask that only one parent/guardian occupy the child/children who need their vaccinations. No other family members.
- Please check in at the desk in the hallway.
- Please be seated in the hallway until called. You will have paperwork to fill out.
Immunizations available are Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Polio, Hib, Hepatitis B, Varicella (Chickenpox), Prevnar, Rotavirus, HPV (Gardasil), Meningococcal (Menactra) and Meningococcal B. These are provided free of charge from the Indiana State Department of Health to children through the age of 18.
Children under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian fill out and sign permission forms each time the child receives an immunization. Records of previous immunizations should be brought with the child.
Federal guidelines state if a child has insurance coverage, other than Medicaid, you will need to contact the insurance carrier to see if the insurance covers vaccines. If it does, you will need to contact your provider and have the child receive his/her vaccine from the provider. Even if you have a deductible or co-pay, you must get the vaccine from the provider.
-Information provided
