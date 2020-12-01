RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Health Department continues to have the immunization clinic for children on the first Thursday of each month. This is by appointment only as long as the health department has the vaccines. There will be no walk-ins. Call the health department office at 765-932-3103 to set up an appointment.
Due to the situation with Covid-19, changes have been put in place on how the clinic will run.
Do not come to the Health Department if you or your child are ill. Visitors must wear a face covering and children over the age of 2 must also wear a face covering. Only one parent or guardian is asked to come with the child for the vaccination. At the appointment, check in at the desk in the hallway until you are called.
Immunizations, subject to availability, are Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Polio, Hib, Hepatitis B, Varicella (Chickenpox), Prevnar, Rotavirus, HPV (Gardasil), Meningococcal (Menactra) and Meningococcal B. These are provided free of charge from the Indiana State Department of Health to children through the age of 18.
Children under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian fill out and sign permission
forms each time the child receives an immunization. Records of previous immunizations should be brought in with the child.
Federal guidelines state if a child has insurance coverage, other than Medicaid, you will need to contact the insurance carrier to see if the insurance covers vaccines. If it does, you will need to contact your provider and have the child receive his/her vaccine from the provider. Even if you have a deductible or co-pay, you must get the vaccine from the provider.
To be eligible to receive the immunizations at the Rush County Health Department, you must be on Medicaid, or be uninsured, or be underinsured which means that the insurance does not cover vaccines or a particular vaccine. Please bring in a letter from your insurance stating as such.
For more information, call the Rush County Health Department at 765-932-3103.
