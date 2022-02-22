INDIANAPOLIS — Nine categories, 80-plus nominees and infinite potential. The 16th Annual Indiana IMPACT Awards, presented by Work and Learn Indiana, recently honored outstanding talent and contributions regarding Hoosier internships at a virtual celebration.
The top winners, chosen by a panel of impartial judges, from the Daily News coverage area are:
High School Intern of the Year: Shelby Rosenberger, Franklin County High School (Brookville)
High School Career Development Professional of the Year: Eric Feller, Oldenburg Academy (Oldenburg)
“Interns are increasingly a critical component of Indiana’s workforce, especially for developing future talent and growing our economy,” reports Todd Hurst, executive director at the Institute for Workforce Excellence, a subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce that houses Work and Learn Indiana. “The ongoing partnerships between employers and high schools and higher education institutions should be a point of pride for the state and it’s exciting to see.”
The event was sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College, with Gerry Dick of Inside INdiana Business serving as the emcee.
Details about the 2022 IMPACT Award winners are below with the list of nominees at www.indianachamber.com/IMPACTAwards:
Rosenberger was interested in pursuing internships at Franklin County United Way (Brookville) and Laurel Elementary School (Batesville). The result? Take on both!
Rosenberger embodies empathy and professionalism when maintaining confidential information about students and their families.
Rosenberger enjoys inspiring others and demonstrating leadership. When students were participating in a Girls on the Run Practice 5K, for instance, she wrote positive messages in chalk on a running course. In addition, she impressed Pam Gutzwiller, school counselor at Laurel Elementary School, by meeting with students and completing tasks on her behalf when she was out of the office.
“Shelby is gaining practical skills, real-life experience of the school workplace – particularly in the school counseling field. However, no matter what career she chooses to pursue, she is a person I would want on my team,” Gutzwiller comments.
High School Career Development Professional of the Year: Eric Feller
In his role at Oldenburg Academy, Feller is cognizant and respectful of the experience each employer can offer an intern. By collaborating closely with employers, he allows organizations to further develop their efforts to engage younger Hoosiers at work. Thanks to Feller’s clear and consistent communication with employers, they feel more at ease taking on high school interns.
Feller developed extensive contacts in southeast Indiana so he could place students in internships most closely related to their interests. While high school internships are increasingly common, having enough of a variety of opportunities to tailor to a student’s interests speaks to the impressive level of his relationship-building.
The commitment Feller has for facilitating high school internships pays off. Employers take notice of the quality of the Oldenburg Academy students they interact with.
“Oldenburg Academy’s internship program is one of the best high school programs with which I have worked,” says Amy Streator, executive director of the Ripley County Community Foundation. “[Oldenburg Academy] students are eager and ready to learn, and engage in hands-on activities that will give them the largest return on their time.”
