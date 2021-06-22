GREENSBURG - Great Plains Communications is launching their community program IMPACT in Greensburg on Tuesday, July 13.
The program offers Greensburg non-profit organizations the resources to implement specific projects that make a significant difference in their local community.
The goal of the IMPACT program is to provide a new and unique vehicle to empower community members and organizations to take charge of making a difference by identifying projects that truly matter to area residents.
Once identified, local non-profit organizations receive funds to plan, implement, complete and sustain approved projects that solve a problem, serve a need and/or further develop and/or promote the local community.
“How can we help?” is the seed that can grow into an IMPACT Project.
A different community is chosen each year as the recipient of IMPACT funding. This year Great Plains Communications chose the city of Greensburg as the recipient of the 2021 Indiana IMPACT funding because of the town’s strong commitment to community.
“We developed this program around the idea that civic-minded communities like Greensburg can come together and identify projects that will have the greatest and most positive IMPACT, and then commit to implementing and sustaining those projects. IMPACT is about people coming together to make great things happen," said Laura Kocher, Sr. Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Great Plains Communications.
The IMPACT kick-off event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 2075 N. Michigan Avenue. All members of Greensburg non-profit organizations wishing to learn more about this funding opportunity are encouraged to attend.
About Great Plains Communications
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions.
The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
For more information visit www.gpcom.com.
