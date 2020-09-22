RUSHVILLE – There are a few important reminders to keep in mind for Rushville and Rush County this week.
Items for Rushville’s heavy trash pick up can be set out starting Thursday. The acceptable items will then be picked up by the Rushville Street Department during normal trash day from Sept. 28-30. All items need to be placed out for collection by 7 a.m. on collection day.
Any piles that require more than 10 minutes for two employees to pick up will not be collected.
Items that will not be collected include electronics (TV, computers, monitors, etc.), paint, tires, hazardous materials, air conditioners, and refrigerators. Those items with the exception of tires can be deposited on the monthly tox-away day held the first Saturday of each month at the Smiley Avenue Transfer station. Tires can be disposed of for a fee at the transfer station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Today, (Sept. 22) from 4 to 6 p.m., the Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Visitors should enter through the 11th Street entrance and make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load the boxes of food. This is open to all in need.
A big announcement by the USDA will help families with the cost of breakfast and lunch at Rush County Schools. The USDA approved a program that will allow all RCS students to receive free meals (breakfast and lunch). This does not include extras or ala-carte items. The program lasts through the first semester or until funding is exhausted.
Take advantage of a sneak peek at the items available at the Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth silent auction. This week, sneak peeks will be show times and spotlight sponsors. Watch the organizations’ Facebook page for these updates and join the group at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Live virtual auction.
Another bit of good news for Rush County came from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The unemployment rate in Rush County is down to 4.9%. This is below the state average of 6.5%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.