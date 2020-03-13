IN-MaC, HMIN create Design and Innovation Studio

GREENSBURG — Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competiveness Center (IN-MaC) and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (HMIN) have created the HMIN Drives Dreams Pathway IN-MaC Design and Innovation Studio.
IN-MaC, creates a stronger, more competitive manufacturing ecosystem for Indiana and the nation, according to Purdue. IN-MaC does so by mobilizing its resources, expertise and network to strengthen the relationship between workforce education, technology adoption, and manufacturing research to elevate Indiana as the manufacturing destination of choice.
According to information provided by both IN-MaC and HMIN, the studio provides opportunities for middle and high school students to discover new ways to explore design thinking, problem solving, technology and creative skills. Activities will include hands-on activities with 3D printers, robotics, coding, engineering and science learning modules.
An open house for the studio was held Thursday at HMIN.
“IN-MaC is thrilled to partner with Honda to build awareness and increase access and equity in STEM educational pathways,” Sascha Harrell, director of education and workforce for IN-MaC, said in a statement to the Daily News. “Our partnership provides Industry 4.0 technology to the highly skilled incumbent workforce at Honda and to the future workforce.”
Those at HMIN spoke about the importance of providing opportunities to students.
“As we continue to build our pipeline, it’s important for us to tap into the interests of students by providing opportunities,” Tim Myers, Senior Vice President at HMIN, said. “This studio will help students learn about manufacturing. It opens our doors as a community technical education partner, and it also helps companies like Honda find and nurture the talent we need to be successful in the future.”
According to IN-MaC and HMIN, the program is open to students from Indiana schools, homeschools and community-based education organizations that are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, exposure to other careers in manufacturing and to improving career opportunities for Indiana youth.
Those interested can schedule a student tour of the studio by contacting Brandon Parker at brandon_parker@hmin.honda.com.
This news just arrives weeks after it was announced that Greensburg Junior High School is home to the very first middle school IN-MaC Design and Innovation Studio in the state of Indiana.
IN-MaC gave a $12,000 grant to GJHS for the studio that will benefit students and teachers when it comes to STEM.
The studio is located in the school’s new STEM lab.
The school’s Design and Innovation Studio will also coincide with one the one funded for HMIN. Honda’s grant from IN-MaC was for $20,000.
The dollars IN-MaC awarded GJHS went toward do-bots, 3-D printers, and LittleBits that are located in the lab. Deck said these items are standard for all of their Design and Innovation Studios. The equipment was purchased from STEM Education Works and the curriculum was also developed by them. Dr. Greg Strimel from Purdue Polytechnic is also developing curriculum for the Design and Innovation Studio.
