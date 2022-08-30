GREENSBURG – The Caleb Brown Memorial 5K and Fun Run is scheduled for September 17 as the kickoff event for this year’s Fall Festival.
The event starts in front of Game Plan Graphics on the Greensburg Square.
Entry fee for the 5K run is $25 if registered before September 6. The day of the event, the entry fee is $30. Entry in the Fun Run (once around the Square) is $15. This year, the Caleb’s Run Foundation is offering a family participation fee for three or more participants for $60.
To be guaranteed a T-shirt, registrations must be entered before September 6.
A special fund is set up at the Decatur County Community Foundation in memory of Special Olympian Caleb Brown, who passed away unexpectedly in 2018.
Caleb, the son of Jamie and Melissa (Wells) Brown, was born in 1995. Caleb was adored by his family, doted on by his father, and cherished by his mother and older sister, Courtney. The Browns had everything they had envisioned in a family: a healthy daughter and son, members of a great church and good jobs.
Their lives seemed perfect until, in the fall of 1997, Caleb fell ill and was diagnosed as having meningitis, a disease apparently contracted from a mosquito bite. Meningitis often causes a dangerous swelling of the brain and spinal cord.
After a week of treatment and only one seizure it was decided the danger had passed and he was sent home.
He appeared to be fine until he had another seizure. More followed, and he was eventually diagnosed with brain damage and permanent seizure disorder.
Caleb was featured in a Daily News article concerning his Special Olympics basketball team, the Jaguars, when they made it to the state tournament in March 2018.
Having participated in Special Olympics only a short time before the Jaguars rise to champions, family and friends were amazed at how the young man took so easily to team sports.
His performance on the Special Olympic’s basketball court was a surprise and an inspiration for his teammates, but his love of sports, and how many were influenced by the “gentle giant,” holds very special meaning to his family.
It’s difficult to find meaning in a life that ends too soon, but the Brown family have put his memory to good use helping others.
“We were all outside working together one day, and it was very hot,” said Melissa. “I came in to check on him and he was sitting on the couch, bent over. I asked if he was okay, and we’ll always joke about his words. He said, ‘That humility, it’s killing me!’”
“When we hear that, we always laugh. ‘Oh the humility!’” said sister Courtney Brown Meyer.
“I don’t know that I have a special favorite memory of him, but just the fact that I got to work with him every day,” said father Jamie Brown. “When he started working with me, he changed so fast. He got to know all the State Troopers, and he never knew a stranger.”
Caleb, though he died young, changed the lives of nearly everyone he met.
“He got to meet so many people when he worked, and he formed friendships with everyone,” said Jamie.
And Caleb saw something good in everyone.
Courtney relayed a story of picking him up from school one afternoon and taking him with her to run an errand. Along the way, Caleb and Courtney unexpectedly ran into a friend of Caleb’s who was picked on by schoolmates for his appearance and the way he dressed.
“Caleb went out of his way to say ‘hello’ and make conversation with him,” said Courtney. “Caleb thought about everyone the same – no race, no class or gender. He experienced everyone with honest simplicity. His simplicity was a blessing, and it taught me a lot about how I treated other people. We thought he could learn from all of us, but we learned so much more from him instead.”
Those interested in donating to the cause should make checks payable to “Caleb’s Cause” and send them to Sherrie Slaven, 924 E. Hendricks Street, Greensburg, IN 47240.
For more information and entry forms, go to www.racemenu.com/calebbrown5K.
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.