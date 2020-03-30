BATESVILLE — Three community leaders recently gave a COVID-19 community update by video during Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
Mayor Mike Bettice began by noting, “Within our three-county area — Ripley County, Franklin County and Decatur County — we have a population of approximately 78,000 people. As of last night, we had 61 confirmed cases within our area ... we are unfortunately leading the state in those infections. If you look at Vanderburgh County, which is home to Evansville, with a population of 180,000, they have six confirmed cases.”
He gave two more examples: Allen County, with Fort Wayne and 380,000 people; and Tippecanoe County, which includes Lafayette and West Lafayette and just under 200,000 residents, each had eight confirmed cases.
“We have a much higher rate of incidents than these other parts of the state,” he emphasized, “This is something we really need to pay attention to.”
Over the weekend, cases kept piling up. Monday, March 30, these were the Indiana State Department of Health numbers: Ripley, 25; Franklin, 28, four deaths; Decatur, 42, for a total of 95 cases. By contrast, the counties with higher populations that the mayor compared this three-county area to had lower figures: Tippecanoe, 14 and one death; Vanderburgh, 17; and Allen, 28.
Margaret Mary Health President and CEO Tim Putnam acknowledged, “We’re seeing a cluster in this area. Unfortunately, it’s a greater intensity per capita in the Ripley-Franklin-Decatur area than any of the rest of the state or, quite frankly, the Midwest.”
The state average of tests coming back positive is 15%. At MMH, it’s over 30%.
He noted, “There’s a lot of attention coming from state officials. We actually have the ability to work with the state very closely ... They’re going to be sending a team down to be able to work with us to understand what’s happening in the region.”
Ripley County health officer Dr. David Welsh advised, “We need to practice those things that we know work: washing your hands, social distancing ... if you are sick, don’t join with other folks; if you are sick, seek medical attention, but call first. If you access 911, let them know that you’re a person who’s having a respiratory situation so we protect our first responders.”
The mayor concluded, “Be safe and make good choices.”
Dr. Frank Fiorito of Margaret Mary Health Emergency Services provided a community update by video March 24. When asked about the spike in cases, he replied, “We’re just starting to get test results back. We’ve really ramped up testing in the last week ... we knew it was coming.”
The physician recommended, “Social distancing is what we’re going to have to do to ultimately defeat or combat this disease.”
In addition to Welsh’s tips, he added that family members at home shouldn’t drink after each other or eat after each other.
“Everybody just needs to do their part so we can get through this and save as many lives as possible,” Welsh said.
The entire video may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/401519845
