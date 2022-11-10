LAKE MCCOY - At approximately 3:41 p.m Wednesday, November 09, 2022, the Greensburg Fire Department along with New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 999 S. Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40, Lake McCoy, in Washington Township.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and found heavy fire and smoke showing from a single-wide mobile home.
Units utilized defensive (outside only) fire tactics due to the structure being fully engulfed in flames.
During fire suppression activities, two firefighters were injured on the scene. One refused care while the other was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to GFD Chief Nathan A. Stoermer, the cause of the fire is incendiary, or intentionally set, and it is under investigation at this time by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Greensburg Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the DCSD at (812) 222-4911 or GFD (812) 663-8671.
Assisting agencies included Decatur County Emergency Communications, Decatur County EMS, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Duke Energy, New Point Fire Department and Napoleon Fire Department.
