GREENSBURG – The Building Bridges Inclusion Park Committee has announced the official grand opening for the park has been set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The inclusion park is a sensory-rich environment that enables all children to develop physically, socially and emotionally. In an inclusive playscape, children of all abilities can interact with each other and do what all kids want to do: play.
The new area is located within Rebekah Park on Greensburg’s east side.
The idea of establishing an inclusion park in Greensburg came to former Greensburg Police Chief and current Greensburg Community School Corporation Public Safety Director Brendan Bridges in 2019.
Bridges took his young son to Ohio to visit an inclusion park. His son is nonverbal and autistic, and finding a way to release energy while keeping him entertained can be difficult. Throughout the visit to the park, Jaxon, Bridges’ son, interacted with other children and played on the inclusive equipment for hours – which is not something that happens at a traditional style playground.
After returning from the park, Bridges approached former Mayor Dan Manus and requested permission to establish an inclusive playground in Greensburg. The project was formally announced in 2020 with further support from Mayor Joshua Marsh and the Greensburg City Council.
Inclusion parks offer communities a different kind of space for children, of all intellectual and physical abilities, to come together and play. The study of play shows us that playing helps children develop necessary skills. Having a unique and safe place to allow children to grow and interact with each other can be a bright spot in a community.
According to information provided to the Daily News by the Inclusion Park Committee, invitations have been sent to donors and lunch will be provided to those who donated funds to make this park become a reality. The committee encourages the public to come out and enjoy this great new addition to the community as well.
This news comes on the heels of an announcement by Bridges that’s he’s stepping down as the lead on this effort.
The evening of Sunday, Aug. 27, Bridges posted on Facebook that he appreciated calls and texts from people concerned about the temporary fence around the Inclusion Park recently being damaged, and encouraged anyone who sees people using or vandalizing the equipment already in place there prior to the facility officially opening to contact the Greensburg Police Department and report it.
Following an inquiry from the Daily News, Bridges’ wife Alyson said Brendan is still on The Building Bridges Inclusion Park Committee, but that he is concentrating on the various programs he is involved with in the schools.
“He talked to a few members of the committee and decided that the committee as a whole should be in charge and the face of the park,” she said.
Individuals can still donate to help offset the cost of building the inclusion park.
“We are always accepting donations and will continue to do so after the park is open,” Alyson said.
Contributions for the park may be sent to the Decatur County Community Foundation, earmarked for the Building Bridges Inclusion Park.
