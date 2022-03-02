GREENSBURG - Fundraising efforts for the planned inclusion park are being stepped up.
Detailed plans for the inclusion park at Rebekah Park were released at a recent business luncheon. The project is expected to break ground next year.
An inclusion park on the west side of Rebekah Park will be a playground for all youngsters to enjoy, but which is designed and equipped specifically to allow kids with intellectual and physical disabilities a chance to enjoy the simple play of childhood.
Available data shows that nearly 15 percent of Decatur County residents experience some sensory, physical, intellectual or self-care disability. To give those children opportunities to play despite their challenge, the park is equipped with specially designed playground equipment.
For example, one section, nicknamed the "Mini City," is designed so caregivers (parents, grandparents, etc) can more easily interact with their children. Developmentally appropriate for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, children are invited to crawl through mini houses and climb a "silly tree."
In larger pieces like the accelerator swing, many children can swing at one time on a large circular swing. Children limited with core abilities can lie down on the swing while experiencing the back and forth movement.
The Viper is a giant, in-line rope swing designed for a single or multi-user experience that combines balancing, swinging and rocking movements.
The Buddy Rocker is similar to a see-saw and provides up and down movement, It can accommodate up to four children at one time.
The Inclusive Whirl is a universal piece of play equipment that allows children and adults with and without disabilities to spin in circles. It accommodates multiple individuals and up to two wheelchairs, which can be securely placed for safety purposes.
The Pegasus (think "monkey bars") is a climbing structure that builds gross and fine motor skills in children. It accommodates multiple children at a time and allows individuals of all ages and abilities to play together.
On the far side of the playground is the Sensory Maze, an oval-shaped maze of panels comprised of vibrant colors and shapes which provide tactile sensory stimulation. On sunny days, the sunlight passes through the translucent panels providing a visual sensory experience. The sensory maze is a universal piece of play equipment that allows children and adults with and without disabilities to play together.
The Miracle Museum is a new-to-the-playground-industry children’s museum giving kids the chance to engage in fantastical sensory events. They can touch, listen, see, and play their way through unusual displays that invite them to make almost musical noises as they explore.
Assisted by community leaders and spearheaded by retired Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges, the project has reached the fundraising portion of its mission.
"This started in discussion with Mayor Dan Manus in 2017, who gave me the go ahead, and Mayor Marsh has allowed me to continue this," Bridges said. "Late 2021 was when we really started fundraising for it."
To create something that will not only benefit the local community, but places as far away as Columbus, Ohio will require a serious buy-in from local investors as well. Bridges' plan to fund the park from inception to ribbon cutting is based on a 25-50-25 model: 25 percent donations from businesses and individual donors; 50 percent from federal, state and local grants; with the final portion being provided from local fundraisers.
"This is a project that usually takes about six years to complete," Bridges said.
Naming rights to an area of the Inclusion Park will be available depending on the amount agreed upon. A formal donor recognition policy will be reviewed, explaining where and how the donor's name will be displayed and what the recognition will look like once permanently placed.
Bridges is passionate about the project, and not just for the betterment of his community. His 9-year-old son Jaxon is a child with low-functioning autism.
"We took him to a local playground and he did not understand the equipment or how to use it," Bridges said.
Afterward, the Bridges took Jaxon to play in the closest inclusion park to Greensburg, Westfork Park in Cincinnati.
"Normally, in a local park, it would be about 10 minutes for him to become bored," Bridges said. "He spent about two hours there at Westfork, and to just see him interacting with those kids - them helping him on the equipment and including him in their play - as a parent, that was very meaningful," Bridges said. "With the help of Disability & Autism Services Of Indiana, the local Special Olympics, I thought this would be a prime spot for our inclusion park."
Many organizations have come together to make sure this project becomes a reality including the ARC of Decatur County, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the city of Greensburg, the Decatur County Community Foundation, Disability and Autism Services of Indiana, and Greensburg Community Schools.
For more information about the project, contact Bridges at 812-614-1034.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.