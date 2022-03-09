INDIANAPOLIS — In the early hours of Wednesday, legislators finalized their bills for the 2022 session and found a middle ground on income tax cuts that provided a compromise between the House’s desire for lower taxes and the Senate’s wish for caution.
The cuts will phase in over 10 years until the tax rate falls to 2.9%, which would tie Indiana with North Dakota, which now has the lowest tax rate in the country.
The first tax cut occurs in 2023 when it falls from 3.23% to 3.15%. Subsequent cuts have triggers and won’t go into effect unless revenue increases by 2% and debt obligations to the pre-1996 teacher pension fund are met.
“What we want to do is continue to make sure we’re being responsible and keeping as much money in the Indiana economy and not just state coffers,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
Senate GOP leader Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, remained adamant that with the uncertainty of Ukraine, problems with the supply chain and workforce challenges, the state needed to approach tax cuts in a measured way.
“I think that with these triggers, it won’t let us get too far out above and beyond our skis and will keep Indiana moving in a very prudent and responsible way."
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said the lawmakers failed to support a business-friendly tax cut that would have removed the 30% ceiling on business personal property. Senators said the tax would hurt municipal budgets that rely on the tax.
“It’s unfortunate that Senate Republicans fail(ed) to see that (the tax) shouldn’t be happening and only serves to discourage large capital investment in Indiana,” Kevin Brinegar, the Chamber’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The bill also repeals Indiana’s 1.4% utility tax starting July 1.
The bill unanimously passed the Senate, with 11 Democrats joining the Republican supermajority, but Democrats in the House didn’t share the same enthusiasm.
At least two Democrats, Reps. Rita Fleming and Terri Austin, D-Anderson, voted for the tax cuts and broke with their Democratic colleagues.
Democrats unsuccessfully pushed to suspend the state’s gas tax until July 1, saying it would provide immediate relief to Hoosiers as gas prices soared above $4 a gallon.
With approximately $5 billion in the state’s reserves, Democrats said the state could overcome the estimated $300 million loss.
“We thought we could invest the money wisely and move the state forward,” said Minority House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne. “We think Republicans made a mistake not cutting the gas tax.”
Democrats also criticized the bill for providing minimal tax relief to Hoosiers when funds could be spent investing in human infrastructure areas such as preschool or higher education.
Still, GiaQuinta and his Senate counterpart, Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said their caucuses had successes, including the defeat of House Bill 1134, which educators said would limit their ability to teach about race in the classroom. Supporters said it provided parent transparency.
“The teachers did a great job being here, but if (Republicans brought) it this year, they’ll bring it back again, so teachers (shouldn’t) sleep on it,” said Taylor.
Though the 2022 legislative just ended, lawmakers may return to the capital before they the 2023 session starts in January.
Over 100 legislators signed a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb pushing him to call for a special legislative session should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision in June.
