DECATUR COUNTY — While Independence Day will be in the middle of the week this year, law enforcement in Decatur County will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the weekend leading up to the holiday.
The Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership (TSP) is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the July 4 holiday.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“During the July 4th holiday, we’ll pull over and arrest drunk drivers,” Sheriff Bill Meyerrose said. “We’re showing zero tolerance. Everyone knows the law: It is illegal to drink and drive. Still, people test the waters and drive after a few too many. We know how to spot a drunk driver on the road. Drunk driving is selfish and arrogant, and it endangers the drivers, their passengers, and other people on the road.”
About 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually, according to NHTSA.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, or 12 percent, were alcohol related. While that is a decline from 115 in 2021, there is still a long way to go. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal collisions with two involving a driver over the legal limit.
“Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” Devon McDonald, Executive Director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said. “We need to work together to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage people to make smart choices when they drink. If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others.”
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road.
Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, in which the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time.
To avoid those, plan a safe and sober ride home before going out. Even if only one drink is consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation, or taxi. Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
To learn more about Decatur County TSP visit https://decaturcountysheriff.com.
