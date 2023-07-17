ST. LEON – Dearborn and Franklin counties are hosting a community review session to go over the draft plan findings and recommendations for the Ind. 1 Corridor.
The forum will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the East Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Trojan Place, St. Leon. Enter through Door #15 on the north side of the school
The Ind. 1 Corridor Plan is being conducted by the SEI READI, Inc., a non-profit partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation READI program.
Dearborn and Franklin counties have been in the planning process for the area surrounding the I-74 and Ind. 1 interchange, as well as further north and south along Ind. 1. The plan being reviewed will explore development potential, infrastructure investments, preservation priorities, and other community desires.
This session will take place in an open house format, allowing members of the general public to drop in and out at any time that suits them.
If you are unable to attend in person, meeting materials and input opportunities will be posted to the project website at www.sr1corridorplan.com after July 19.
Organizers have stated that your opinions and suggestions will help shape the future of the community.
For more information about this project, contact:
Mike Perleberg, Executive Director of One Dearborn, Inc., mperleberg@1dearborn.org, 812-537-4010 ext. 7233
John Palmer, President of the Franklin County Economic Development Commission, jpalmerfcedc@gmail.com, 765-647-5340.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.