RIPLEY COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of Ind. 101 near Milan for a box culvert replacement project.
On or after Wednesday, July 12, Ind. 101 will close for up to three weeks, approximately 3.5 miles north of U.S. 50. The structure is located between C.R. 50 N. and C.R. 200 N. Motorists are advised to utilize the official detour route, which follows Ind. 350, Ind. 129 and U.S. 50.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and use extra caution when traveling in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
About the Indiana Department of Transportation
INDOT continues to solidify the Hoosier State as the Crossroads of America by implementing Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s $30 billion Next Level Roads plan.
With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities across the state.
Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.