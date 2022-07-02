DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to close Ind. 3 on or after Tuesday, July 5, for a box culvert replacement project in Decatur County.
Contractors will be working north of South Decatur High School, between Cougar Road and C.R. 800 S. Drivers can expect work to last approximately 30 days.
Traffic will be detoured along Ind. 7 to U.S. 31 and Ind. 46.
The contract was awarded to Paul H. Rohe in November 2021.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use caution and remain vigilant of workers and equipment in active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
