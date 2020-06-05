DECATUR COUNTY, Ind.—Work is expected to begin next week on a $2.8 million asphalt resurface project on Ind. 3 in Decatur County.
A 9.5 mile stretch between Westport and Ind. 46 will be patched, milled and repaved starting on or after Monday, June 8.
The project will be completed under lane closures with flagging.
The contract was awarded to Paul H. Rohe Company and is expected to wrap up by late August.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent.
