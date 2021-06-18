DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to close a section of Ind. 3 in Decatur County on or after Tuesday, June 22, for a culvert replacement following a recent pipe failure.
The road will close between CR 650 N. and CR 1100 S./CR 800 N., and is scheduled to reopen by end of day on Friday, June 25, weather permitting.
The official detour route will follow I-74 to Ind. 244 at Exit 119.
The culvert is located within the current asphalt resurface project on Ind. 3 between I-74 and the Decatur-Rush County line that got underway earlier this year.
Daytime lane closures and flagging are expected to continue throughout the summer.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.