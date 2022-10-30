DECATUR COUNTY — Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close Ind. 3 at the railroad crossing located west of Ind. 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7.
During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain.
Ind. 3 is expected to remain closed for up to four weeks. Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which will follow Ind. 46 to Ind. 9 to I-74 to U.S. 421 (Exit 132), back to Ind. 3.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and consider worker safety when traveling in and near active work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
