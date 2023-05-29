DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor 5 Star Company has announces Ind. 46 will be restricted by a flagging operation on or after Thursday, June 1, in New Point.
Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, between South 800 East and South 850 East. This will allow crews to safely perform bridge maintenance and repairs.
Restrictions are expected to last through end of July, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to 5 Star Company for $900,000 in March. The contract includes two future small structure projects located in Ripley County.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
