BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. plans to begin work on or after Monday, April 4, to patch, mill and repave a section of Ind. 46 in Bartholomew County.
Work is planned between Ind. 7 and just east of Ind. 9. Resurface work will take place under single-lane closures with flagging.
The $3.7 million contract also includes a pipe replacement between U.S. 31 and CR 450 E. Ind. 46 is expected to close for up to seven days in early May while crews replace the pipe. Traffic will be detoured along U.S. 31, Ind. 7, U.S. 50 and Ind. 3 during the closure. Access will be maintained for local residents.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara last fall and is expected to be complete by the end of October 2022. INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
