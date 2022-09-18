DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close Ind. 46 starting on or after Monday, September 26, for a box culvert replacement project in Decatur County.
The road will close just over nine miles east of U.S. 421 for up to 45 days, between CR 850 E. and CR 950 E. near New Point. Traffic will be routed along Ind. 3, I-74 and Ind. 229 during the closure.
The $1 million contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara in September 2021 and includes two additional projects on Ind. 46, both located in Decatur County; a small structure replacement near Morris that was completed last month and a deck replacement on the Ind. 46 bridge over Sand Creek planned for next year.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use caution and remain vigilant of workers and equipment in active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
