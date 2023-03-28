DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Inc. plans to close the Ind. 46 bridge at Sand Creek on or after Monday, April 3, in Greensburg to complete a bridge deck replacement project.
The bridge is located on Ind. 46 between Base Road and S. CR 200 E. and is expected to remain closed through late September.
Access to local businesses will be maintained.
The official detour is Ind. 3 to I-74 to Ind. 229.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Inc. for $1.5 million in September 2021 and included two small structure replacements which were completed late last year.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
