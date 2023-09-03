DEARBORN/RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. plans to close Ind. 48 for two small structure replacement projects between Ind. 129 and Ind. 148 in Dearborn and Ripley counties.
On or after Tuesday, Sept. 5, Ind. 48 will close to traffic approximately 3 miles east of Ind. 129 in Ripley County. The closure is expected to last up to 16 days, weather permitting. Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 129 to Ind. 350 to Ind. 101.
The second closure along Ind. 48 is scheduled to begin on or after Tuesday, Sept. 26, approximately 2.9 miles east of Ind. 101 in Dearborn County. The closure is expected to last up to 39 days, weather permitting. Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 101 to Ind. 350 to Ind. 148.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. in April 2023.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.