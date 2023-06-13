DEARBORN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close the Ind. 62 bridge over Hayes Branch Creek on or after Monday, June 19, for a replacement project in Dearborn County.
The bridge is located approximately four miles west of Dillsboro and is expected to remain closed through late October, weather permitting.
The official detour will follow Ind. 129 to U.S. 421 in Versailles to U.S. 50 to Ind. 262 in Dillsboro.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and consider worker safety when traveling through construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
