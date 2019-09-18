RIPLEY COUNTY — INDOT maintenance crews will close Ind. 229 just south of CR 50 E. in Ripley County on Monday (Sept. 23), weather permitting, to replace a culvert.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews complete the replacement.
The official detour for the closure is Ind. 48 to Ind. 129.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
