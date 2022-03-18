BATESVILLE — Indiana 9th District candidate Matthew Fyfe visited Amack’s Well Thursday morning to discuss the issues facing local voters.
Fyfe is one of three Democrats running for the seat. Nine Republicans filed to run for what’s largely considered to be a safe Republican seat after U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth bowed out of the 2022 election.
“When I grew up in Indiana, we weren’t this polarized,” Fyfe said. “We always grew up voting Democrat because my dad was in a union, but my mom would come home and say, ‘Here’s the Republican I voted for locally. I know them, they’re going to take care of our city...’ It just feels like the two sides are so contentious nowadays that we don’t sit down and talk about the issues.”
Fyfe is a public school teacher, father of three and leader of his labor union. Those things are the representative qualities of himself that Fyfe hopes will lead him to political success in the district.
Fyfe has a union background and a focus on quality childcare, paid paternal leave and a solution to the teacher shortage. Fyfe said another reason he’s running is to be a part of the solution to the political discord in the country.
“At the end of the day, I want to see more people who actually know what it’s like to raise a child go to Congress,” Fyfe said. “I want to see more people who have worked in public service, like teachers or firefighters or social services. I think we’re going to get better policies that better help our communities.”
Fyfe hopes to represent the type of politician that he has wanted as his own representative but not found. His campaign called local voters to invite them to the coffee shop in Batesville. The campaign has a targeted approach to reach out to teachers, according to Fyfe. He was available to answer questions and discuss policies with local voters for about two hours Thursday morning.
