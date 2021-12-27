The Indiana Audubon Society has announced the winners of the Indiana Birding Trail Hoosier Choice Awards. The goal of these awards was to highlight the best of the best for birding within Indiana. The top 10 sites and winners of the Hoosier Choice Awards are:
- Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area – Bloomington
- Eagle Creek Park – Indianapolis
- Indiana Dunes State Park – Chesterton
- Celery Bog Nature Area – West Lafayette
- Indiana Dunes National Park – Porter
- Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area – Medaryville
- Kankakee Sands – Morocco
- Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge – Seymour
- Fort Harrison State Park – Indianapolis
- Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary – Connersville
“We really wanted to know: if someone were to visit Indiana, which birding trail sites can they not miss,” Sam Warren, Communications & Outreach Manager for Indiana Audubon said. “We have 66 incredible sites across the state, but that’s quite a lot to take in for visitors, beginning birders, or even advanced birders!”
Now, the Hoosier Choice Awards have given everyone a narrower focus when it comes to picking between the locations. The awards were chosen by the public, during two voting rounds between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 2021.
The Indiana Birding Trail is comprised of 66 sites across Indiana that highlight the state’s diverse habitats and over 400 documented bird species. From prairies and wetlands to forests and sand dunes, Indiana provides ample habitat for bird species flying along the Mississippi Flyway. Originally created with 60 sites, 6 new locations were added at the end of 2020. While no new sites will be added this year, the Hoosier Choice Awards highlight the most popular birding destinations within the guide.
To learn more about the Indiana Birding Trail and find your adventure, explore the website at www.indianabirdingtrail.com. You’ll find an interactive map, information about each site, and the full Indiana Birding Trail guide (available in hard copy or downloadable PDF).
