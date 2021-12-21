INDIANAPOLIS — Larry Geise, senior vice president of Honda’s Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, is among the 22 new Indiana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The Indiana Chamber Board is comprised of individuals from a diverse array of industries and regions of the state.
“Our board is integral to helping us shape public policy that promotes economic prosperity in Indiana,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Members are able to apply their specific knowledge and talents to committees to further hone their impact. We look forward to Larry’s contributions.”
Additionally, Indianapolis entrepreneur John Thompson was elected the organization’s new chairman through November 2022.
Thompson made his way from the tough housing projects of Baltimore to find great success in Indianapolis as the chairman and CEO of four businesses – including Thompson Distribution and First Electric Supply – and as an investor in a variety of endeavors.
Thompson joined the Indiana Chamber’s board in 2014 and engages on various committees, as well as its Membership Ambassadors initiative.
Outside of his work with the Indiana Chamber, he is a leader with the Business Equity for Indy initiative, which focuses on growing a more inclusive business climate.
More than 150 individuals from member companies make up the Indiana Chamber Board. They are presidents, CEOs and high-level executives from organizations throughout the state. All new board members will serve three-year terms through fall 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.