INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Community of the Year Award.
This annual honor goes to a deserving Hoosier community for significant contributions to its local business climate and overall image during the past year.
The award will be presented at the state’s largest annual gathering of business leaders and elected officials, the Indiana Chamber’s 31st Annual Awards Dinner. The event is presented in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Nov. 10 in downtown Indianapolis. The winning community will be announced in August or September.
Communities selected for the honor receive a pre-event press conference, recognition and a video tribute at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner and are featured in BizVoice®, Indiana’s leading statewide business magazine.
Apply at www.indianachamber.com/community. Entries must be received by June 15.
The last five Community of the Year recipients were Plymouth, Jasper, Goshen, Fishers and Carmel.
