INDIANAPOLIS –Curtis Coyne has joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent. He is based at the Rushville office located at 1056 S Old 3. He has completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program.
Coyne and his wife, Amber, live in Greensburg and attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They have seven children and 13 grandchildren. Coyne attended University of Akron. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, especially college football and basketball. He also likes spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jacob Mattox has joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent. He is based at the Greensburg office located at 750 W. Washington Street. He has completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program.
Mattox and his wife, Allison, have to children. Active in his local community, Mattox serves on the Student Ministry and is a youth group leader for Community Church of Greensburg. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Letts Volunteer Fire Department and is an Indiana FFA Alumni. Outside the office, he enjoys deer hunting, homesteading, animal harvesting/processing and road farming. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University with a concentration in agriculture education.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for more than 86 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Health plan benefits, banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com. With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 400 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. The company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and the largest writer of farm insurance in the state.
